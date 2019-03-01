Quantcast
Tri-Cor Mechanical establishes Plumbing Division

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 1, 2019 10:48 am

Tri-Cor Mechanical has announced that the company now offers commercial plumbing services to the Janesville area.

Tri-Cor Mechanical, now a division of Total Mechanical of Pewaukee, has been providing commercial HVAC services since 1977.

