Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Werner Electric Supply welcomes two employees to Appleton site

Werner Electric Supply welcomes two employees to Appleton site

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 1, 2019 5:06 pm

Werner Electric Supply has hired Bruce Thompson to be its North Central territory sales manager and Dale Gralapp to be an account manager, both in Werner Electric’s Appleton office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo