Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Evers’ budget would close loophole and levy uncollected fee on hybrid vehicles

Evers’ budget would close loophole and levy uncollected fee on hybrid vehicles

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 4, 2019 3:38 pm

A tax on hybrid vehicles that has been in limbo for more than a year could finally go into effect under a provision included in the budget proposal Gov. Tony Evers released last week.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo