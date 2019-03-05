Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Evers says dust needs to settle on budget proposal

Evers says dust needs to settle on budget proposal

By: Associated Press March 5, 2019 11:53 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he is confident a “good budget” for the state of Wisconsin will eventually get enacted, but for now Republicans and Democrats “just need to let the dust settle a little bit.”

Evers spoke with reporters on Tuesday following a tour of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute for Discovery. Evers’ budget proposal, introduced last week, would have $150 million more in funding for the UW System, along with various other spending priorities.

The Republicans who control the Legislature have spoken out against several of Evers’ ideas. The Democratic governor says there’s been “a lot of political posturing and huffing and puffing” but he thinks Republicans can pass a budget he will sign.

Evers is also repeating his warning that he will veto the entire budget if it is “extraordinarily bad for our state.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo