Many injuries in bridge crash involving 30 vehicles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Police say a number of people have been injured in a series of crashes involving 30 vehicles on an interstate bridge in Green Bay.

All lanes of Interstate 43 on the Leo Frigo bridge were closed Tuesday morning as crews worked to clear away a pileup that had begun shortly before 8 a.m.

Police Capt. Kevin Warych says there are many injuries, including broken bones, but he couldn’t say how many people had been taken to hospitals. Warych says city buses have been sent to the bridge to keep those involved in the crashes warm. Temperatures are in the single digits in Green Bay.