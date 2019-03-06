Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Waukesha County Courthouse Addition

March 6, 2019

The Waukesha County Courthouse was built in 1959 and has undergone renovations and expansions over the years, bringing its total size to 150,000 square feet. A prisoner transport tunnel was installed in 2010 to allow for the safer movement of prisoners to and from the jail and the courtrooms. Even so, many things about the building remain outdated.

