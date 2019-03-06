Evers proposes $30 million for Madison’s Alliant Center (UPDATE)

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday proposed putting $30 million in state money toward an expansion of the Alliant Energy Center exposition hall as one part of a larger project that could bring hundreds of millions in new development to the Madison property.

During an event at the Alliant center on Wednesday, Evers announced he would use his 2019-2021 capital budget, to be released next week, to propose borrowing $30 million to pay for expansion work at the Alliant Energy Center. The 164-acre property near Madison’s beltline highway has venues used for a variety of events, including the Dane County Fair and World Dairy Expo. Evers is calling for using both private and public development to bring a full-service convention center to the center, a plan meant largely to bolster the Alliant center’s chances of attracting large events.

“I’m excited to see this project move forward and I know it will add value to our entire state,” Evers said in a statement.

Plans to expand the county-owned Alliant Energy Center have been discussed for years. In December, the architecture firm Perkins+Will released a master plan finding the first phase of an overhaul of the property could cost $305 million in both public and private money.

The project could include the expansion of the property’s exhibition hall and the addition of private projects nearby, including a hotel, parking spaces, and residential, retail and office space. Dane County Board Chairwoman Sharon Corrigan had previously said she hoped work on the project could begin within five years. But on Wednesday, she told the Wisconsin State Journal that construction would not begin in 2019.

“I appreciate the governor’s commitment to collaborating with Dane County in an effort that benefits the whole state,” Corrigan said in a statement.

The project is expected to create 644 jobs and generate $670,000 a year in state income taxes and more than $1 million in state sales taxes. Dane County’s 2019 budget also puts $250,000 toward a study meant to weigh the likely benefits of overhauling the Alliant Energy Center’s Exhibition Hall.

If approved, Evers’ budget would put $30 million toward plans to ultimately add 196,000 square feet of building space to the Alliant Energy Center in more than one phase of construction. Other sources of money could include naming rights for the property, proceeds from the sale or lease of land to private developers or Dane County coffers.

The first phase of the expo hall’s expansion would add 50,000 square feet of new space to the southern end of the existing building. Further phases would add a ballroom and other attractions. Other projects that could begin as part of phase one include a 24,000-square-foot meeting space to be built on an upper level above the existing expo center and an all-weather pedestrian connector between the center and the nearby Clarion Hotel.

“Expanding the ability of these grounds to host national and even international events is exactly what Wisconsin’s farm economy needs right now to preserve jobs and our agricultural heritage,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a statement. “I applaud Gov. Evers for capitalizing on this opportunity, bolstering our reputation as a true destination for the state and region.”