Spending on legislative races hits record $36 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonprofit group that tracks campaign finance says spending by candidates and groups in Wisconsin’s fall legislative contests hit a record $36 million in 2018.

An analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows spending in the Senate and Assembly races increased by 27 percent from the $28 million spent in 2016 and was about double the $17 million spent in 2014.

Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Democracy Campaign, tells the State Journal looser campaign-finance regulations have allowed donors to spend lavishly on all types of races, relegating the average person in Wisconsin to the role of a spectator.

The increased spending in last year’s legislative races comes after the GOP overhauled the state’s campaign finance law, including allowing increasing contribution limits.