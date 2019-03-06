Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Spending on legislative races hits record $36 million

Spending on legislative races hits record $36 million

By: Associated Press March 6, 2019 9:36 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nonprofit group that tracks campaign finance says spending by candidates and groups in Wisconsin’s fall legislative contests hit a record $36 million in 2018.

An analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows spending in the Senate and Assembly races increased by 27 percent from the $28 million spent in 2016 and was about double the $17 million spent in 2014.

Matthew Rothschild, executive director of the Democracy Campaign, tells the State Journal looser campaign-finance regulations have allowed donors to spend lavishly on all types of races, relegating the average person in Wisconsin to the role of a spectator.

The increased spending in last year’s legislative races comes after the GOP overhauled the state’s campaign finance law, including allowing increasing contribution limits.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo