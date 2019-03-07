Advocates seek more funding for Great Lakes water quality

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Advocacy groups are lobbying Congress to pump more money into programs to protect water quality in the Great Lakes.

More than 100 representatives of organizations in the region are in Washington, D.C., this week for an annual gathering in support of funding for Great Lakes priorities such as cleaning up toxic pollution and fighting invasive species.

The Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition is the organizer of the trip. Chad Lord, policy director for the group, said a high priority this year is boosting federal spending on drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

The coalition wants at least $8.6 billion for that purpose, which is three times the current amount of spending.

It’s also seeking $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and $3.8 million for work at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Illinois to block invasive Asian carp.