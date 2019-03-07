Daily Reporter wins newspaper association awards

The Daily Reporter picked up four awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association during the annual WNAF Newspaper Contest Awards in Madison on Thursday night.

The paper won two second-place awards and a pair of third-place awards. The Daily Reporter staff writer Nate Beck won a second-place award in the General News Story category and two third-place awards in the Reporting on Local Education and Investigative Reporting categories.

The Daily Reporter Managing Editor Dan Shaw, Associate Publisher Joe Yovino and New Media Specialist Rick Benedict also won second place in the Best Website category.