Madeline Island's fire station destroyed

By: Associated Press March 7, 2019 10:48 am

TOWN OF LA POINTE, Wis. (AP) — An explosion and a fire have destroyed Madeline Island’s only fire station and ambulance service.

Lisa Potswald, administrator for the town of La Pointe, says no one was injured in the explosion and fire, which happened on early Wednesday. Potswald says the town board has declared a state of emergency in order to make purchases needed to protect the island residents.

The town will rely on Bayfield, Red Cliff, and Washburn’s fire departments for emergencies on the island, which now can be reached by an ice road to the mainland. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.

The La Pointe Fire Department has 25 volunteer firefighters, 10 ambulance personnel and three police officers. Madeline Island has a year-round population of about 260 people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

