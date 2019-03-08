Fitzgerald calls Evers’ capital budget plan ‘alarming’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal is alarming.

Evers released the capital budget on Thursday. The document proposes spending on public construction projects throughout the state. Evers wants to borrow an additional $2 billion for various projects, including a new adult prison at the state’s youth prison outside Irma and an array of new buildings and renovation work for the University of Wisconsin System.

Fitzgerald said in a statement the amount of spending and borrowing called for in the plan is “alarming,” especially given the tax increases proposed by Evers in his state budget. That separate spending plan calls for raising the state’s gas tax by 8 cents a gallon and capping tax credits for manufacturers.

Fitzgerald said Senate Republicans will review the capital budget but are committed to protecting taxpayers.