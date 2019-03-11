Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Judge says panel had authority to complete oil pipeline deal

Judge says panel had authority to complete oil pipeline deal

By: Associated Press March 11, 2019 1:18 pm

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Michigan panel’s approval of an oil-pipeline tunnel beneath the Great Lakes should stay intact even though a state law set unconstitutionally long terms for authority members.

Court of Claims Judge Stephen Borrello issued his ruling Friday.

The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority was created by lawmakers in December to complete a deal between the state and the Canadian pipeline company Enbridge to drill a tunnel below the channel that links Lakes Huron and Michigan. It will encase a segment of the pipeline.

The authority’s members were given six-year terms.

Borrello ruled that legislators violated a constitutional provision that says terms of office on state boards must be no longer than four years. But he says the appointments and the board’s actions were still valid.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo