5 governors opposed to Trump plan to cut Great Lakes spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The governors of five states are opposed President Donald Trump’s call for a 90 percent spending reduction for a Great Lakes cleanup program.

The president’s 2020 budget offers $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which gets $300 million most years. The initiative removes toxic pollution, prevents algae blooms and species invasions, and restores wildlife habitat.

The governors said on Wednesday the reduction would cost jobs, hurt tourism and endanger public health. They urged Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, to fully fund the program.

Issuing the statement were the Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, along with the Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.

The Trump administration has said state and local governments should pay for the program.