Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / BIDDING BLOCKBUSTER: WisDOT lets nearly $500M worth of contracts in March

BIDDING BLOCKBUSTER: WisDOT lets nearly $500M worth of contracts in March

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 13, 2019 2:13 pm

Bids are in for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's whopper of a March bid letting, which advertised nearly $500 million worth of highway projects, and the highest number of projects in any March letting in an least a decade.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo