Blizzard conditions, flooding concerns in Upper Midwest

Blizzard conditions, flooding concerns in Upper Midwest

By: Associated Press March 13, 2019 10:19 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rain and melting snow have triggered flood warnings in some Upper Midwestern states while blizzard conditions are the primary concern in other states.

Many rivers around Wisconsin are expected to reach flood stage over the next few days as thunderstorms and showers melt away the snow. The National Weather Service posted a flood warning for the Eau Claire area and southeastern Minnesota. A flood watch was issued for parts of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin on Wednesday through Friday.

A strong storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph and a foot of snow is moving into South Dakota, where a blizzard warning was posted. Rapid City schools and government offices are among those that were closed Wednesday. A similar warning for northeast North Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota was in effect Thursday through Friday.

