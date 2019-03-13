Equipment from retired Green Bay power plant to be sold in auction

After shutting down power generation at the end of 2018, all equipment and machinery at a Green Bay-based power plant will be sold in a two-day online auction.

The now retired coal-fired facility generated power for the state as part of a larger power generation network.

All equipment, machinery and parts are available to purchase via auction. Interested buyers must register to bid online on www.aucto.com.

Buyers interested in inspecting the equipment can make an appointment by contacting NRI Industrial at auctions@nri-isd.com or by calling 1-855-550-7745.

Featured lots include:

Machine shop tooling,

lathes,

grinders,

drills,

shop equipment,

electrical motors,

transmitters,

flow meters,

instrumentation pumps and valves

coal process equipment,

feeders,

pulverizers,

electrical test equipment,

lab equipment,

electrical controls,

motor drives,

circuit breakers,

transformers, switchgears, and

motor control centers.