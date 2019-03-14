Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Rising Young Professionals & Icons of COnstruction / Icons of Construction and Rising Young Professionals take home honors from The Daily Reporter

Icons of Construction and Rising Young Professionals take home honors from The Daily Reporter

By: Daily Reporter Staff March 14, 2019 6:00 pm

Over 250 people were in attendance Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Garage in Milwaukee to honor the industry’s icons and rising young professionals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo