Rock County’s dreary health care center could soon close

By NATE JACKSON The Janesville Gazette

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Analog clocks hang from beige, concrete-block walls at the Rock County Heath Care Center, and discolored ceiling tiles hide old heating ducts.

In the summer, floor fans scattered down long, wide corridors suck cool air into stuffy offices.

The 47-year-old health care center was built to be the county’s psychiatric hospital. It has since been converted into an office building. Its former patient rooms now serve as work space for about half of the county Department of Human Services, The Janesville Gazette recently reported.

Razing the dreary building and replacing it with a new structure is the top priority in the county’s sweeping master plan, which a Milwaukee architecture firm released in September. If the county follows the plan’s recommendations, the 222,000-square-foot complex would be torn down in the next few years.

The recommendations call for building a new human-services building and a new jail dormitory, expanding the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Jail and doing nearly $15 million worth of work at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

Putting up a new human-services building is estimated to cost nearly $20 million. And if the Rock County Board does not approve a project of that sort, it will be looking at a nearly $10.5 million bill for equipment expenses needed to keep the building operating, said Brent Sutherland, Rock County facilities management director.

Sutherland suggested the county start engineering work on a new building next year and have construction possibly begin in 2021. The building could be the first project in a $150 million overhaul of county property.

In interviews with The Gazette, several county board members lauded the plan and pointed to the current health-care center’s many deficiencies. Members signaled they could support borrowing money for a new human-services building and said accruing debt would probably be preferable to spending on existing infrastructure.

“It (the master plan) is flexible and gives us a lot of versatility in terms of when we do things. I think that’s key to successful planning,” said Wes Davis, Rock County board member. “If we want to escape from aspects of it, we can. I think that’s a selling point for it.”

An entire floor of the health-care center now sits vacant. Timeworn ceiling tiles expose insulation and air ducts. Each office in the building has its own restroom, and its electrical circuits are overloaded, Sutherland said.

Employees are stuffed into rooms that once housed patients. The makeshift offices have an assemblage of desks and microwaves and a messy network of cords and power strips.

Kate Luster, Rock County director of human services, said the building’s temperature is difficult to regulate because its rooms aren’t well ventilated. Cool air blows in the corridors, so employees put fans in the hallway to divert air into their offices.

Sutherland said the building, which also is home to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, the county’s IT department and emergency operations, has an excessive amount of space. Offices should have about 350 square feet for each employee, Sutherland said. The health-care center now has about three times that, primarily because of its layout.

The building is taken up mostly by Department of Human Services behavioral health and children, youth and family programs and administrative-staff employees. The department also offers services at the Rock County Job Center, Eclipse Center in Beloit and various places in Janesville. Luster said the widely spread-out offices could make it hard for some clients to make use of medical services.

In a survey conducted by the department, most county clients said they would prefer the department’s offices be in downtown Janesville or on the city’s south side. Luster said concentrating services in a central building could help.

Additionally, Luster said, the bleak, dated aesthetics at the health-care center give off “an institutional feel.”

“The physical environment of the space that we’re using to deliver services says a lot about the work and how we do it,” Luster said. “We want an environment where clients feel welcomed, where they feel comfortable, where they feel safe, where they feel they belong.”

In interviews, several Rock County Board members showed openness to have a new, consolidated human-services building and admitted the current complex is inefficient and dreary.

Three-fourths of the Rock County Board, or 22 members, must vote to approve any sort of debt that might be taken on for the project. By December, the county was using 7.3 percent of its debt capacity, meaning it could legally borrow as much as $534 million more before hitting its limit, Smith said.

Sutherland has assembled a preliminary priorities list for the master plan, which identifies nearly $150 million worth of projects to be undertaken over the next eight years.

Richard Bostwick, a board member, said the proposal for the human-services building initially gave him pause. But he said he has since been convinced that any proposal calling simply for finding a new use for the drab building “doesn’t make sense.”

“I’m a firm believer (a new building) is the way to go,” Bostwick said. “It would actually cost less to build new rather than renovate.”