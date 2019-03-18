Quantcast
Some residents still displaced, roads closed due to flooding

By: Associated Press March 18, 2019 10:43 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some residents are still out of their homes and roads are closed throughout the state due to severe flooding.

But, forecasters say drier weather this week should give cresting rivers and streams a chance to recede.

Shelters at a church in Fond du Lac County and at Preble High School in Green Bay remain open.

Up to 100 people in Brown County, about 60 in Columbus and some in Ozaukee County are among those who remain displaced. Some residents in the Portage County community of Plover are asked to limit water use because a lift station was inundated with water Sunday and could fail.

Many roads are still closed through the state because flood waters have made them impassable.

Heavy rainfall and snowmelt have led to dangerously high water in creeks and rivers across several Midwestern states, with the Missouri River hitting record-high levels in many areas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

