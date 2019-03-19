Quantcast
3 construction workers hurt in building collapse

By: Associated Press March 19, 2019 3:36 pm

A construction site near the corner of Mid-Valley Drive and Eisenhower Road in Lawrence sustained damage on Tuesday after trusses of a building gave way and collapsed. (Adam Wesley/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP)

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (AP) — A building collapse has injured three construction workers in northeastern Wisconsin.

Crews were called to the site in the town of Lawrence, near Green Bay, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Kurt Minten told reporters that trusses of a building gave way and collapsed while workers for De Pere-based contractor Van Rite & Father were building a strip mall.

(Adam Wesley/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP)

An employee of the company declined to comment on the incident when reached by phone Tuesday.

One worker who was underneath the trusses was trapped when they fell and had to be rescued. Minten said the worker was freed within minutes. Two other workers also were hurt and taken to a hospital.

The extent of the workers’ injuries is not known and Minten said he didn’t immediately know the cause of the structure collapse. But trusses giving way caused others to fall.

“If you know anything about trusses, it’s a domino effect,” he said.

A building inspector was on the scene and will determine if it’s safe for workers to return. Minten said OSHA officials also responded to the scene. A search of OSHA records shows Van Rite & Father has not had any violations in at least five years.

The Daily Reporter staff writer Nate Beck also contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

