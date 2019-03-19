3 construction workers hurt in building collapse

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, Wis. (AP) — A building collapse has injured three construction workers in northeastern Wisconsin.

Crews were called to the site in the town of Lawrence, near Green Bay, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire Chief Kurt Minten told reporters that trusses of a building gave way and collapsed while workers for De Pere-based contractor Van Rite & Father were building a strip mall.

An employee of the company declined to comment on the incident when reached by phone Tuesday.

One worker who was underneath the trusses was trapped when they fell and had to be rescued. Minten said the worker was freed within minutes. Two other workers also were hurt and taken to a hospital.

The extent of the workers’ injuries is not known and Minten said he didn’t immediately know the cause of the structure collapse. But trusses giving way caused others to fall.

“If you know anything about trusses, it’s a domino effect,” he said.

A building inspector was on the scene and will determine if it’s safe for workers to return. Minten said OSHA officials also responded to the scene. A search of OSHA records shows Van Rite & Father has not had any violations in at least five years.

