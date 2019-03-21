Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Republicans reject Evers’ spending on state, UW buildings (UPDATE)

Republicans reject Evers’ spending on state, UW buildings (UPDATE)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 21, 2019 3:00 pm

Republicans on the Wisconsin Building Commission rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan for $2.5 billion worth of construction projects across the state, an unprecedented decision Wednesday that shows the difficulties entailed in divided government and moves the fight over capital building projects to the Legislature.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo