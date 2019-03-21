Quantcast
Hoffman-PCI submits $71M bid for I-94 expansion

Hoffman-PCI submits $71M bid for I-94 expansion

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 21, 2019 1:02 pm

A team formed by Hoffman Construction and PCI Roads is the apparent winner for a contract to expand Interstate 94 between St. Michael and Albertville, one of three big projects coming up in the I-94 corridor northwest of the Twin Cities.

