Home / Government / Wisconsin unemployment drops to 2.9 percent in February

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 2.9 percent in February

By: Associated Press March 21, 2019 1:10 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate has dropped to 2.9 percent after five straight months at 3 percent.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in February. That is near the record-low of 2.8 percent reached in April last year.

Before last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent.

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says the drop in unemployment is the result of a tight labor market.

The state lost 300 private sector jobs between January and February, but was up 19,300 over the past 12 months.

