Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / H.J. Martin and Son promotes Triphan, Kaczmarek to new roles

H.J. Martin and Son promotes Triphan, Kaczmarek to new roles

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 22, 2019 3:37 pm

Two field employees at H.J. Martin and Son have been promoted to positions within the company’s headquarters. Brice Triphan has taken on a project coordinator role and Matt Kaczmarek has become an assistant project manager and estimator. Triphan now works as a project coordinator in the national retail solutions division of H.J. Martin and Son. In ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo