Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / HGA promotes Scott Lindvall to chief operating officer

HGA promotes Scott Lindvall to chief operating officer

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 22, 2019 3:50 pm

HGA has named Scott Lindvall chief operating officer of the company. He will oversee daily operations of the firm’s design and business plans for eleven national offices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo