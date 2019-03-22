Meister Cheese Wastewater project cited in national engineering competition

Quantcast
By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 22, 2019 4:21 pm

Strand Associates of Madison has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 52nd annual Engineering Excellence Awards for work to Meister Cheese Company’s wastewater plant in Muscoda.

