OP-ED: Self-reporting through ‘PAID’ may be best way to resolve pay violations

Let’s say you have a lingering concern that you have some wage-and-hour trouble on your hands. Perhaps it has suddenly dawned on you that a certain pay practice you’ve had in place for years could be legally suspect.

Or let’s say that you come to realize that you have been underpaying some of your employees for quite some time, but so far, no one has complained about it. What are your options?

Before last year, you had two main choices. You could stick your head in the sand and hope that the status quo continued without any trouble. Or you could try to set the situation aright, making a decision about whether to also clean up any existing messes. Then a new option arose last year: You could take part in the federal government’s PAID program. So, what do you need to know about PAID? And should you give it a shot?

What is the PAID program?

Let’s start with some basics. The formal Payroll Audit Independent Determination program, commonly called PAID, is run by the U.S. Department of Labor and provides a means of paying back wages, achieving compliance with federal wage-and-hour law and moving forward without the need to spend time on litigating or suffering through an investigation. In essence, an employer can agree to cooperate with the department of labor and voluntarily correct wage and hour errors that might violate the Fair Labor Standards Act.

You’ve messed up; now what?

Usually, employers will find themselves considering whether to take part in PAID after they’ve uncovered an error – whether in understanding, application or computation – that has caused an FLSA violation. Sometimes employers choose to believe “ignorance is bliss,” cross their fingers and hope nothing ever comes of a possible problem. Going about things this way is certainly less troublesome if an employer has already discontinued whatever practice it was that was the source of trouble in the first place. But it’s still risky.

At other times, an employer might decide that it’s best to change its practices prospectively and eliminate the risk of forward-looking liability. That’s great, and it’s the right way for most employers to go about things. But there is still a big decision to make: Will you simply set things on the right path going forward, or will you also try to clean up past errors and mend your ways with employees who may have been underpaid for some period of time in the past?

This is where PAID fits in …

Let’s start by agreeing that if you decide to cross your fingers and hope for the best, you most likely won’t want to call upon the government to help you deal with any violations. And let’s also agree that if you simply want to set things right going forward and don’t have any intention of trying to remedy past violations, PAID is not a good option.

But what if you fall into that third camp? That is, what if you are seeking not only a remedy to prevent violations from happening again but also a retroactive resolution of errors that you might have made in the past? PAID might be a good fit.

Here it’s important to remember that it may not be possible to simply “settle” potential FLSA claims, because the law says parties cannot fully resolve FLSA claims without the “supervision of” the department of labor or a court approval. So short of inviting litigation or a full-blown government investigation, the only way you will be able to rest easy is by taking part in the PAID program. It has been approved by the government as an official means of resolving such claims.

PAID in full

The PAID program provides a reliable means of resolving potential FLSA claims. Fundamentally, the program entails a limited review allowing you to control the scope of government scrutiny, perform the related calculations to ensure proper payments are made and present your final findings to the agency. This isn’t to say the department of labor might not want to discuss a further specific point with you, but that’s a risk you have to face if you open yourself up to the USDOL’s review.

Once a formal review is completed, the USDOL will supervise necessary payments to your employees and tailor its documents to suit the circumstances at hand.

Pros and cons of PAID

Why take part in PAID? First off, once your review is completed, you will be able to sleep at night knowing that you have eliminated a real risk to your business. And the costs will most likely pale in comparison with anything you’d be faced with if the dispute arose through a federal investigation or lawsuit. That’s because you wouldn’t have to dispute liquidated damages, let alone deal with attorneys’ fees that are owed to aggrieved employees who bring private lawsuits in court.

The downside? Let’s face it – there is something odd about reporting your own potential legal violations to the federal government. But peeling back the fears you might have and taking a closer look might show you the downsides are minimal. Are you worried that a PAID matter will leave a black mark on your record? In reality, a previous PAID matter should only reflect favorably on you should the government subsequently receive an employee complaint that necessitates investigation.

Are you worried that inviting the government into your workplace will evolve into an investigation on the spot? According to the department of labor, if another matter comes to its attention, it will encourage – but not demand – resolution.

Anyone weighing the possible benefits of taking part in PAID should take into his own circumstances. But I recommend at least considering it, or talking with an attorney about it. Although PAID is not always ideal, it’s the best means the department of labor offers to employers for resolving matters.

Rich Meneghello is a partner in the Portland, Oregon, office of Fisher Phillips, a national firm dedicated to representing employers’ interests in workplace law. Call him at 503-205-8044, write to him at rmeneghello@fisherphillips.com or follow him on Twitter – @pdxLaborLawyer.