Spring flooding has cost local governments $2 million so far

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Military Affairs estimates spring flooding has cost local governments nearly $2 million and damaged hundreds of homes so far.

The department issued a news release Friday saying flooding has cost local governments in 16 counties nearly $1.95 million in response costs and damage to public infrastructure.

The agency estimates as many as 671 private homes and businesses have been affected and that 144 homes have sustained minor damage and 22 homes major damage. One home has been destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

Forecasts call for cool and relatively dry weather into next week but Department of Military Affairs warns continued snowmelt across central and northern Wisconsin will keep river levels high.