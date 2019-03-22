Quantcast
Waukesha County names Thelke new administration director

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires March 22, 2019 4:11 pm

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow has appointed Andrew Thelke director of the Waukesha County Department of Administration.

