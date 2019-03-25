Amazon to receive $7.5M from state for new warehouse

Amazon stands to receive as much as $7.5 million from the state in return for building a massive warehouse in Milwaukee County.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced on Monday that it had awarded the online retail giant Amazon up to $7.5 million worth of tax incentives if the company lives up to its pledge to spend $200 million on a 640,000-square-foot warehouse in Oak Creek and employ 1,500 people there. Amazon has announced plans to build a warehouse of that sort at the Ryan Business Park, near where Ryan Road meets Interstate 94.

The project will provide Amazon with its first robotics-sorting center. Employees there will work alongside Amazon’s robotics technology to pick, pack and ship small items such as books, household goods and toys.

The amount of state tax incentives Amazon receives in return for the project will depend entirely on how much it invests in the warehouse and how many jobs it creates. Amazon will have until 2024 to meet its spending and hiring goals.

The project comes roughly four years after Amazon opened a similar warehouse in Kenosha. About 1,100 people are now employed there.

State and local officials said Amazon’s decision to build yet another warehouse in Wisconsin shows how much confidence the online retailer has in this state.

“We’re delighted that one of the world’s most successful businesses has cast another vote of confidence in Wisconsin,” said Gale Klappa, a chairman of the Milwaukee 7 regional economic development organization and executive chairman of WEC Energy Group.