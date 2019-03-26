Evers touring more flood damage Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is touring more places in Wisconsin that were flooded this spring.

The governor plans to visit Fond du Lac and Darlington Tuesday and meet with local officials. Several hundred people were told to leave their homes because of ice-jam flooding along the Fond du Lac River earlier this month. That’s when Evers declared a state of emergency for much of the state as heavy rain and melting snow flooded roads and fields.

Evers was in Trempealeau Countyon Monday and met with city officials in Arcadia and then toured flood-damaged places in Dodge and Centerville.