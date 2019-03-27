Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Air Force says it needs $4.9 billion in disaster relief

Air Force says it needs $4.9 billion in disaster relief

By: Associated Press March 27, 2019 1:29 pm

This March 17, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Air Force shows an aerial view of Offutt Air Force Base and the surrounding areas affected by flood waters in Neb. Surging unexpectedly strong and up to 7 feet high, the Missouri River floodwaters that poured on to much the Nebraska air base that houses the U.S. Strategic Command overwhelmed the frantic sandbagging by troops and their scramble to save sensitive equipment, munitions and aircraft. (Tech. Sgt. Rachelle Blake/The U.S. Air Force via AP)

Offutt Air Force Base and surrounding areas in Nebraska are inundated by floodwaters on March 17. The Air Force said on Wednesday it will need $4.9 billion worth of disaster-relief money to repair flooding damage at the Offutt base and a separate base in Florida. (Tech. Sgt. Rachelle Blake/The U.S. Air Force via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force said on Wednesday that it needs $4.9 billion in additional money over the next three years to rebuild and repair two bases heavily damaged by natural disasters.

“We desperately need the supplemental funding,” Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said, citing hurricane damage to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida last fall and flood damage at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska this month.

The call for emergency funding comes amid a debate between the Trump administration and Congress over the White House’s proposal to use billions of dollars originally set aside for military construction to help lengthen the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money sought by the Air Force — $1.2 billion this year and $3.7 billion in the 2020 and 2021 budget years — would have to be approved by Congress. Wilson said that if Congress does not take action by May or June, the Air Force will have to put off dozens of construction and other improvement projects and perhaps take other cost-saving measures.

Tyndall, which is a fighter base, took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael last October. Offutt, home to U.S. Strategic Command headquarters, which oversees the nation’s nuclear forces, was damaged by Missouri River flooding.

The Marine Corps says it sustained about $3.5 billion worth of damage at Camp Lejeune and surrounding sites in North Carolina from Hurricanes Michael and Florence. Gen. Robert Neller, commandant of the Marine Corps, wrote in a recent memo that a number of unexpected costs, resulting from hurricane damage and unplanned deployments to the U.S.-Mexico border, are forcing the Marine Corps to cancel training exercises.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo