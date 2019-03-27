Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Cambria Hotel and Suites in Milwaukee

BUILDING BLOCKS: Cambria Hotel and Suites in Milwaukee

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com March 27, 2019 1:37 pm

Although there are Cambria hotels now in Madison and Appleton, there is none in Milwaukee. This new hotel, meant mainly for business travelers, is going up on a site near the Milwaukee Bucks new arena and various restaurants, shops and theaters. It will have four suites, a swimming pool and a fitness center, among other features.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo