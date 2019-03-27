Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / First ship of the season makes its way into Twin Ports

First ship of the season makes its way into Twin Ports

By: Associated Press March 27, 2019 1:16 pm

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — It’s a sure sign of spring. The first ship of the season has made its way through the Soo Locks and into the Twin Ports at Duluth and Superior.

The Stewart J. Cort arrived under the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth’s Canal Park Tuesday afternoon. The vessel’s owner, Interlake Steamship, says the 1,000 footer has a regular route of carrying iron ore from the BNSF Railway docks in Superior to Burns Harbor, Indiana.

Iron Mining Association of Minnesota’s president, Kelsey Johnson, tells WDIO-TV the mines have been running around the clock every day of the year so it’s exciting to finally send the product off to steelmaking facilities.

It ends about 10 weeks of offseason for Great Lakes shipping used for maintenance and repair.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo