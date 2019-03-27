HIGHWAY 23 REVISITED: Environmental group drops challenge, signalling May start for long-delayed project

Quantcast
By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 27, 2019 3:23 pm

It has been two decades since state officials first approved an expansion of Highway 23 between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties. Now, after years of delays and legal wrangling, the work is expected to start this spring.

