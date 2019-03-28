Quantcast
Michigan attorney general says pipeline law unconstitutional

By: Associated Press March 28, 2019 4:52 pm

By JOHN FLESHER Associated Press

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan attorney general has deemed unconstitutional a 2018 law that established a panel to oversee the construction and operation of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath the channel linking lakes Huron and Michigan.

AG Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said in an opinion released Thursday that the title of a bill lawmakers approved to set up the panel had not accurately described the legislation’s contents and thus failed to meet a requirement set out by the Michigan Constitution.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the measure during a lame-duck session in December. Then-Gov. Rick Snyder signed it and made appointments to the newly devised Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, which later approved a deal Snyder’s administration had negotiated with Enbridge Inc. to build the tunnel.

The tunnel would house a more than 4-mile section of Enbridge’s Line 5, which carries oil and natural-gas liquids between Superior and Sarnia, Ontario.

