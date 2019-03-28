Presidential hopeful Klobuchar touts $1T infrastructure plan

By SARA BURNETT Associated Press

The Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is pitching an infrastructure plan she says will provide $1 trillion to repair roads and bridges, provide protections against flooding and rebuild schools, airports and other property.

The plan announced Thursday is the first policy proposal from the Minnesota senator since she announced she was joining the 2020 race at a snowy rally held not far from where the Interstate 35W bridge had collapsed into the Mississippi River in 2007.

Klobuchar speaks often on the campaign trail about the collapse, which killed 13 people, telling voters “a bridge just shouldn’t fall down in the middle of America.” She also talks about how she worked with her Republican colleagues to find money to rebuild the bridge within 13 months.

“America needs someone who will deliver on their promises and get things done for this country,” Klobuchar said in a statement on Thursday announcing her plan.

She said infrastructure will be her top budget priority and pledged to get something passed during her first year as president.

Her plan calls for tapping $650 billion in federal funding through the use of public-private partnerships, bond programs and clean-energy tax incentives. It would restart the Build America Bonds program President Barack Obama’s administration set up during the recession to help stimulate the U.S. economy.

About $400 billion of the $650 billion federal spending would come from raising the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 25 percent. The rate was cut from 35 percent to 21 percent in President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax bill. Klobuchar also calls for closing tax loopholes and imposing a “financial risk fee” on large banks.

Klobuchar has criticized Trump for pledging to pass a “significant” infrastructure plan but not doing so.

Her campaign says her plan provides a “concrete, common-sense” way to pay for infrastructure. Among other things, she wants to connect every U.S. household to the internet by 2022, modernize public transportation and spend money on renewable energy and drinking and wastewater systems.

Klobuchar plans to discuss the proposal during stops Friday and Saturday in Iowa and Nebraska, where she will visit places struggling with flooding and infrastructure needs.