Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Evers, Thompson tout infrastructure plan, warn GOP may stymie it (VIDEO)

Evers, Thompson tout infrastructure plan, warn GOP may stymie it (VIDEO)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com March 29, 2019 3:13 pm

Standing before an audience of construction officials on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers and his pick for transportation secretary heralded how they would repair Wisconsin's sagging infrastructure, if only Republicans in the state Legislature would let them.

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo