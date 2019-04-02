Harley steelworkers reject machinists, accept contracts

Quantcast
By: Associated Press April 2, 2019 10:06 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Steelworkers at Harley-Davidson have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract offer, while machinists have accepted a deal.

United Steelworkers Local 2209 in the Milwaukee area and Local 460 in Tomahawk rejected the new deal Monday. WTMJ-AM reports the current contract between steelworkers and Harley took effect in 2012 and was set to expire Monday. But, the union will continue to work under the old contract.

Harley-Davidson executives say they are disappointed in the vote. The motorcycle maker says the contract provided a competitive wage increase in each year of the 5-year contract as well as a $2,250 signing bonus.

Meanwhile, another union at Harley, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 78, ratified a new 5-year contract.

