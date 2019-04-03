Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: ‘Refresh’ of shops and restaurants at MKE

BUILDING BLOCKS: ‘Refresh’ of shops and restaurants at MKE

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com April 3, 2019 1:24 pm

The work will convert the airport’s food court into a marketplace with grab-and-go options. Concourse C will get a new Cousin’s Subs and Starbucks Coffee, as well as renovations to its Chili’s Too. Concourse D will get a Great American Bagel Company and renovations to its Usinger’s.

Tagged with:

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo