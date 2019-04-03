Quantcast
New Green Bay mayor sets sights on infrastructure

By: Associated Press April 3, 2019 9:45 am

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay has a new mayor for the first time in 16 years, and he’s setting a priority on repairing infrastructure.

Former Democratic state Rep. Eric Genrich beat the local businessman Patrick Buckley with about 58 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election. Genrich succeeds Jim Schmitt, the long-serving mayor of Green Bay, who’s stepping down after four terms.

Genrich promises not to ignore the nearly 8,300 residents who voted for his opponent.

Big issues in the campaign included improving and paying for infrastructure. Genrich says he’ll get to work on repairing roads on his first day in office, which will be April 16.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

