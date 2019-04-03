Officials suspect arson in Kenosha dog track fire

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Officials believe a fire at a former dog track in Kenosha was intentionally set.

About 100 firefighters responded to reports of the blaze at the former Dairyland Greyhound Park Tuesday night. The track, which was closed in 2009, is being demolished to make way for an industrial park. Authorities say the main building at the track was “fully involved” with flames when firefighters arrived at about 8 p.m.

Battalion Chief Matthew Haerter tells the Kenosha News that police have started a criminal investigation into the fire because officials believe it resulted from arson.

Majestic Realty Company bought the property in 2017 for $14.5 million, having plans to turn the 228-acre site into a business park. The demolition of the structure began last month.