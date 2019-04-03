Wisconsin GOP attacks Evers’ budget as deliberations begin

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators criticized Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget Wednesday as “irresponsible” as they began their first day of public deliberations on revisions to the spending plan.

The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee began on Wednesday its weeks-long process of revising the budget by inviting in officials from the departments of Public Instruction, Transportation and Health Services. The proceedings were expected to last all day. The committee wasn’t expected to take any votes, but the briefings served as an opening for Republicans to spend hours criticizing the budget in front of the media.

The briefings began with the Republican co-chairs of the panel, Rep. John Nygren and Sen. Alberta Darling, railing against the budget before the first agency official so much as sat down in front the microphones. Nygren blasted the budget as “irresponsible.” Darling questioned how Evers could raise taxes by $1.3 billion and pointed out the Legislative Fiscal Bureau projects that spending commitments laid out in the budget would lead to a nearly $2 billion shortfall heading into the 2021-23 budget.

That led to a mini-quarrel with Democratic Rep. Chris Taylor and Sen. Jon Erpenbach. They said the budget deals with priorities that Republicans ignored for the eight years under former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, including education and road repairs.

“All we’ve heard from the day this was introduced from Republicans is ‘Oh, my God, the sky is falling.’ Well, it’s not,” Erpenbach said.

Evers has proposed spending an additional $1.4 billion on K-12 schools, including $606 million more for special education.

The transportation budget calls for raising the 32.9-cent per gallon gasoline tax by 8 cents and eliminating the state’s minimum mark-up on fuel. Evers has said the net result could be a 14-cent decrease in the per-gallon cost. He also would spend an additional $320 million on highway repairs and expansion.

Evers’ budget separately calls for accepting federal money to offer Medicaid to more people. Doing so would add about 82,000 low-income people to the Medicaid rolls and save the state about $320 million over the next two years. Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said there’s “no way” the federal money will be accepted.

The finance committee is expected to spend several months revising the budget line-by-line before forwarding it on to the Legislature. The Senate and Assembly must pass an identical version before the document goes back to Evers, who can sign it into law or use his powerful partial veto powers to rewrite the plan to his liking.