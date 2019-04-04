Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Group looks to protect taxpayers from misclassification abuses

Group looks to protect taxpayers from misclassification abuses

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 4, 2019 3:20 pm

A construction lobbying group is pushing for changes to state law that would give Wisconsin companies a bidding advantage on state projects and require companies that misclassify workers to tack the cost of taxpayer-funded health insurance and other benefits onto public bids.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo