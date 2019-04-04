Quantcast
Groups ask state Supreme Court to take lame-duck case

Groups ask state Supreme Court to take lame-duck case

By: Associated Press April 4, 2019 10:35 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Liberal groups are asking the state Supreme Court to decide whether Wisconsin Republicans legally convened a lame-duck session last year to weaken Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The GOP convened in December to pass laws prohibiting Evers from withdrawing from lawsuits and forcing Kaul to get legislative approval before settling cases.

A coalition of liberal-leaning group allege the session was illegal. Dane County Judge Richard Niess agreed last month and blocked the laws. The 3rd District Court of Appeals stayed his ruling days later pending Republicans’ full appeal.

The coalition on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to take the case directly, saying the it presents novel questions about state law.

Misha Tseytlin, a lawyer representing Republican legislators, didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Conservatives hold a 4-3 majority on the Supreme Court.

