China’s construction binge spreads to Americas, rattles US

By JUAN ZAMORANO, KATHIA MARTINEZ and JOE McDONALD Associated Press

PANAMA CITY (AP) — China’s use of its so-called Belt and Road initiative to build ports and other trade-related projects in Latin America is stirring alarm in Washington over Beijing’s ambitions in a region that American leaders have seen since the 19th century as being off-limits to foreign powers.

China is hardly a newcomer to the region but is now seeking to make inroads into Panama and other Central America countries. With its canal linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, Panama controls one of the world’s busiest trade arteries and is thus strategically important both to Washington and Beijing.

As American officials express alarm at Beijing’s ambitions in the U.S.-dominated Western Hemisphere, China has embarked on a charm offensive, wooing Panamanian politicians, professionals and journalists.

The Chinese ambassador to Panama, who speaks Spanish and has long worked in Latin America, has been talking up the benefits of China’s Belt and Road initiative on TV and Twitter. Beijing has flown professionals and journalists on junkets to China.

And it all seems to be paying off.

“We see a big opportunity to connect Asia and America to Panama,” Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela said during a visit to Hong Kong this week. He is scheduled to attend a “Belt and Road” forum in Beijing with other foreign leaders this month, according to the Chinese government.

Belt and Road, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature foreign initiative, is having railways, ports, power plants and other projects built in dozens of countries around the globe. But the U.S., Japan, Russia, India and other governments fret that Beijing is gaining economic and strategic influence at their expense.

“A strong U.S. reaction, whether it is obvious in public or not, is coming,” said Matt Ferchen, an expert on China-Latin America relations at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing.

Panamanian leaders see China as a source of trade and investment but want to avoid conflict with Washington. Varela has said Panama’s relationship with China “will not affect relations with our strategic partner.”

Belt and Road is building on multibillion dollar deals for loans and investments in oil and mining in South America.

Venezuela has received $62 billion worth of Chinese loans. Brazil owes $42 billion and Argentina $18 billion. Ecuador has borrowed $17 billion.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he is considering joining Belt and Road. If that were to happen, China would gain a foothold in a country bordering the U.S.

In the Caribbean, Trinidad and Tobago agreed last May to take part. In September, a state-owned Chinese company was awarded a contract to build a dry dock.

American officials say governments should be wary.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Panama in October and met with Varela, whose term runs through July. Afterward, Pompeo told reporters Panama “should keep its eyes wide open” concerning Chinese investments.

“We are all concerned about China and by the way that China is entering those countries,” Pompeo said at the Group of 20 meeting of major economies in Argentina in December.

Such projects are not always driven by “good intentions,” he said.

Most of the projects being built through the Belt and Road initiative involve Chinese loans at commercial interest rates, adding to concerns Beijing is building a China-centered trade and political structure that could leave poor countries with too much debt.

Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia and some other countries have canceled or renegotiated projects after finding the work would cost too much or do too little for their economies.

China has dismissed such concerns .

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies, said Beijing is trying to reshape how the Belt and Road initiative is perceived. But there’s no sign it is doing much in response to complaints that countries were projects have been undertaken through initiative – Sri Lanka, Kenya, for instance – are ending up with too much debt.

“I don’t think they have learned the important lessons,” said Tsang. “What they have learned are the superficial ones.”

In Panama, China has proposed building a high-speed rail line from Panama City to the town of David, near the country’s western border with Costa Rica.

So far, the projects awarded to Chinese contractors — the canal bridge, a cruise ship dock and a convention center — have been paid for by the Panamanian government. The country has yet to receive Chinese loans.