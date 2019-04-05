Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Faith Tech embarking on innovative factory project in Little Chute

Faith Tech embarking on innovative factory project in Little Chute

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com April 5, 2019 3:40 pm

Faith Technologies is planning to start construction on what officials are calling the first “smart” manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, an off-grid operation that stands to be built with millions worth of state and local support.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo