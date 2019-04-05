Minnesota plans $1.2B worth of projects for 2019 season (UPDATE)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 2019 construction season is officially underway as the department announced plans Thursday for 221 road and bridge projects, including ongoing work from previous years.

Kevin Gutknecht, a spokesman for MnDOT, said plans for 2019 call for $1.2 billion worth of road and bridge construction and $55.6 million of “multi-modal” projects, such as airport, port, transit and railroad work.

The construction budget is similar to last year’s, which called for 253 new and ongoing projects, having a combined value of $1.1 billion. Gutknecht said the 2019 season will see continued work on some big multiyear projects, such as the $239 million Interstate 35W Downtown to Crosstown reconstruction in Minneapolis and the $208 million I-35W MnPASS North project in Roseville and Blaine.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers has put forward a budget proposal that would have slightly more than $1.3 billion spent on highway and bridge projects and rehabilitation from July this year to June 2020. But the Republicans who control the state Legislature have expressed strong objections to the plan, primarily to its reliance on raising the state’s gas tax by 8 cents a gallon.

In Minnesota, the new projects include a $28.5 million interchange at the convergence of interstates 694, 94 and 494 in Woodbury, and a $50 million worth of bridge and pavement work at the Interstate 35 split in Forest Lake.

Outside the metro area, crews will begin work on the $24.2 million I-35 “Snake River” project, which calls for the construction of four new bridges and the resurfacing of seven miles of road near Pine City. Farther south, workers will repave 16 miles of I-90 between Highway 15 in Fairmont and the Blue Earth River. The estimated cost of that job is $35 million to $40 million.

Beyond 2019, the transportation funding picture in Minnesota is still “bleak compared to the state’s overall needs,” MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said Thursday in a statement.

“These projects are critical investments in our aging infrastructure, but there are also more than 500 more projects across the state that are waiting for funding,” Anderson Kelliher said. “Without additional revenue for transportation, our roads and bridges will continue to deteriorate and our overall system and economy will suffer.”

A complete list of projects can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/newsrels/19/04/04-construction-kickoff.html.