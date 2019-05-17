Driver killed after striking construction crane near I-94

A man died after crashing his vehicle into a parked construction crane near Interstate 94 in Racine County on Thursday morning.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, a man driving a GMC Sierra struck a parked Terex crane at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Caledonia. The driver was heading east on 7 Mile Road from the I-94 West Frontage road when he crossed the center line and struck the crane. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials with the Town of Raymond Fire Department took the driver to Froedert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Wisconsin State Patrol officials were still investigating the crash Friday.

Construction is ongoing along I-94 as crews work on infrastructure in connection with the development of Foxconn Technology Group’s campus in Mount Pleasant.